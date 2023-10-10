Politics Sailing ship 286-Le Quy Don begins friendly visit to Singapore Sailing ship 286-Le Quy Don of the Vietnam Naval Academy under the Vietnam People’s Navy docked at Changi port on October 10, beginning a friendly visit to Singapore.

Politics Chuvashia hopes to boost economic cooperation with Vietnam Head of Chuvashia, a republic of Russia, Oleg Nikolaev on October 9 affirmed that his administration always pays attention to supporting Vietnamese enterprises in boosting with local peers.

Politics Algeria-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians' Group makes debut The Algeria-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians' Group made its debut in Algiers on October 9, aiming to reinforce relations between the two countries in all fields, especially through parliamentary channel.