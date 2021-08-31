Vietnamese National Day observed in Brazil
Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil Pham Thi Kim Hoa (first row, second from left) poses for a group photo with ASEAN Ambassadors in Brazil (Photo: baoquocte.vn)Hanoi (VNA) - The Embassy of Vietnam in Brazil held a ceremony marking the 76th National Day of Vietnam (September 2) in Brasilia capital city on August 30.
At the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil Pham Thi Kim Hoa highlighted major achievements of the country after 35 years of implementing the “Doi moi” (Renewal) process.
As Vietnam has been successful in maintaining political stability, creating a favourable business climate and balancing economic growth and implementing sustainable development goals, the country has earned the trust of international friends and become an attractive destination in Southeast Asia for investors and foreign tourists.
Vietnam posted a gross domestic product growth rate of 2.91 percent last year, and the figure saw a year-on-year rise of 5.64 percent in the first half of 2021, despite waves of COVID-19 outbreaks, she added.
Brazil is among major partners of Vietnam in Latin America. The countries have helped each other in socio-economic development over the time and closely joined hands at international organisations and multilateral forums.
On the foundation of the Vietnam-Brazil comprehensive partnership, exchanges in culture and education have brought people of the two countries closer, the diplomat added.
For her part, Márcia Donner Abreu, Secretary for Bilateral Negotiations in Asia, the Pacific, and Russia at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil, said Vietnam has become Brazil’s leading trade partner in ASEAN, with two-way trade exceeding 3 billion USD this July, a year-on year-increase of 28 percent.
Brazil stands ready to promote and diversify trade relations with Vietnam, she said, citing that the countries touched on issues of mutual concern and identified new fields of cooperation during the seventh political consultation in November 2020; and signed cooperation agreements on maritime transport and aviation services, among others.
Vietnam recently joined talks with the Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR) to discuss future cooperation, she added./.