Vietnamese nationals must not return home illegally: Vietnamese embassy
The Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand has called on Vietnamese nationals to strictly follow COVID-19 prevention measures in the host country in the face of increasing infections recorded in the country over recent days.
COVID-19 testing in Thailand (Photo: AFP)
Bangkok (VNA) - The Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand has called on Vietnamese nationals to strictly follow COVID-19 prevention measures in the host country in the face of increasing infections recorded in the country over recent days.
In an announcement on April 27, the embassy said it is working with Vietnamese and Thai authorities to arrange repatriation flights for Vietnamese citizens and has asked them not to return to the homeland illegally.
The Thai Government is introducing new restrictions to halt the country’s spiralling outbreak, the embassy said.
Wearing a face mask is now compulsory in Bangkok and 46 other provinces. Those not doing so risk a fine of up to 20,000 THB (640 USD).
Vietnamese nationals are advised to avoid public spaces and travel, and to contact Thai authorities for support if they exhibit symptoms of the coronavirus disease.
They should contact the embassy via its citizen protection hotline on ( 66) 898 966 653 or ( 66) 2650 8979.
The embassy will continue keeping a close watch on COVID-19 developments in the country, and stay in touch with Thai authorities to remain updated.
Thailand reported 15 new fatalities from the pandemic on April 27 - a new record for the third time in four days during a growing third wave of infections.
Some 2,179 new infections were reported on the day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 59,687. Fatalities now stand at 163.
The Thai Government will adopt a single command system to improve the efficiency of the national COVID-19 vaccination drive, with the aim of vaccinating about 30 million people over the next three months and 50 million by the end of the year.
According to a post on Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s official Facebook page, he has met with advisers at the Government House to discuss ways to ramp up the distribution of vaccines, which is a top national priority.
The Government will do everything in its power to procure more doses to support the national vaccination drive, with a target of purchasing 10-15 million doses a month from several manufacturers, according to the post./.