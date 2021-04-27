Society Vietnam’s largest man-made crystal lagoon to be launched Final touches are being put on the 6.1-hectare salt-water lagoon in Hanoi’s Vinhomes Ocean Park, which will be launched during the upcoming public holiday this weekend.

Society CAAV orders tightened aviation security at airports The aviation security control must be tightened and raised to Level 1 before, during and after the four-day holiday of Southern Liberation and National Reunification Day (April 30) and International Labour Day (May 1), the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has recently requested.

Society Da Nang starts legal proceeding against illegal entry organisers Police in the central city of Da Nang have started legal proceedings and detained 14 suspects involving in a ring of brokering and organising illegal entry to Vietnam for Chinese people.

Society Miss Universe Vietnam 2021 finale slated for December The Miss Universe Vietnam 2021 final will be organised in Ho Chi Minh City on December 17, according to the municipal People’s Committee.