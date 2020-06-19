Vietnamese nature pressed in books
If you pass by shops in Hanoi’s Old Quarter, you can see a small and beautiful corner shop displaying Hoa la co books (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The idea of making handmade books was initiated by Vu Thi Hien, a former student of the Faculty of Biology, Hanoi University of Science (Photo: VNP/VNA)
A book making class attracts a lot of young women (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Young men are also interested in making books (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Books made in Hoa la co workshop are handmade, creative and sophisticated products (Photo: VNP/VNA)
A class held by Hoa la co workshop in Hanoi (Photo: VNP/VNA)
A foreigner and his hand-made product after a book making class (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Size, thickness, type of paper and color scheme for stitching of books by Hoa la co workshop are carefully chosen (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Dried pressed flowers, leaves and grass are put between pages of Hoa la co books (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Students at a book making class (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Customers choose Hoa la co products (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Students are happy in a book making class (Photo: VNP/VNA)