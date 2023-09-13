Environment Quang Binh works to save Saola from brink of extinction Authorities of the central province of Quang Binh are embarking on activities to save Saola, one of the rarest and most threatened mammals on the planet, from the brink of extinction.

Business Banks join in promoting green credit Commercial banks in Vietnam have been actively offering loans for green projects and expanding green credit through mobilising capital from international credit institutions.

Environment Green growth – Effective solution for sustainable development Vietnam, one of countries that may be significantly affected by natural disasters and climate change, recognises that green growth is one of the crucial strategies to achieve rapid and sustainable development. This is especially the case as Vietnam is likely one of the countries that may be significantly impacted by natural disasters and climate change.

Environment Vietnam preserving global geoparks The conservation and promotion of values of geoheritage, especially geoparks, in Vietnam have advanced, contributing to socioeconomic development, enhancing international integration and improving the position of localities in multilateral cooperation mechanisms, according to insiders.