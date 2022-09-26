Major Bui Van Nhung from the Vietnam People’s Army will work as a military observer at the United Nations peacekeeping mission in South Sudan. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Major Bui Van Nhung from the Vietnam People’s Army will work as a military observer at the United Nations peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.



Nhung received the decision from the State President at a ceremony chaired by Deputy Defence Minister Senior Lieutenant General on September 26.



Since Vietnam officially joined UN peacekeeping operations nearly nine years ago, the country has sent 512 officers to the Central African Republic, South Sudan, Abyei and the UN headquarters.



Four rotations of the level-2 field hospital and the engineering unit rotation 1 have been deployed so far./.