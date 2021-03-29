Vietnamese official honoured with Italy’s Order of Merit
Phan Thanh Binh, head of the National Assembly’s Committee for Culture, Education, Youth and Adolescents and President of the Vietnam-Italy Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group, has been presented with Italy’s Order of Merit.
Italian Ambassador to Vietnam Antonio Alessandro handed over the honour to Phan Thanh Binh at a ceremony held in Hanoi on March 29. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Phan Thanh Binh, head of the National Assembly’s Committee for Culture, Education, Youth and Adolescents and President of the Vietnam-Italy Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group, has been presented with Italy’s Order of Merit.
Italian Ambassador to Vietnam Antonio Alessandro handed over the honour to Binh at a ceremony held in Hanoi on March 29, with NA Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong in attendance.
Phong, who is also President of the Friendship Parliamentarians’ Organisation, said the Order is the Italian State’s recognition of efforts and contributions by Binh and other members of the Vietnam-Italy Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group.
Binh and his colleagues have significantly contributed to promoting the legislative ties between Vietnam and Italy, thus enhancing the bilateral strategic partnership, especially in culture, education, tourism, and people-to-people exchange, she said./.