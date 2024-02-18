Business Public offerings key to promoting corporate bond market: experts To promote the professional corporate bond market, one solution is to focus on widespread public offerings of corporate bonds rather than private placements, said experts.

Business Vietjet welcomes 105th aircraft Vietjet has welcomed the 105th aircraft to join its modern fleet, continuing its fleet development plan, and meeting all customers’ needs.

Business Car users should know new policies in Vietnam As of February 2024, new policies related to cars and road use fees will be implemented in Vietnam.

Business Vietnam’s automobile market stands 5th in Southeast Asia The decline in domestic automobile consumption and its drop to 5th place in Southeast Asia can be attributed to both external and internal factors, according to industry insiders.