Vietnamese Party delegation pays working visit to Japan
Politburo member, permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat and Chairwoman of the CPV Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai is leading a high-level delegation on a working visit to Japan from March 31 to April 3.
Politburo member, permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee's Secretariat and Chairwoman of the CPV Central Committee's Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai (L) at her talks with Secretary-General of ruling Liberal Democratic Party of Japan Motegi Toshimitsu (Photo: VNA)
The visit is taking place at a time when the Vietnam - Japan relations are growing fruitfully with the latest milestone being the upgrade of the ties to a “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World” last November.
The delegation held separate meetings with Vice President of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) of Japan Aso Taro and Secretary-General of the LDP Motegi Toshimitsu, and received Governor Shuhei Kishimoto of Wakayama prefecture.
At the meetings, Mai, who is also Chairwoman of the Vietnam – Japan Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group, affirmed Vietnam always treasures the comprehensive strategic partnership with Japan. She expressed her readiness to cooperate with the government, LDP, and various political parties and localities of Japan to deepen and enhance the bilateral relationship in line with its new position and level.
To deepen the bilateral ties in the new phase, the Party official proposed both sides, especially the CPV and LDP, leverage the roles of the ruling parties in concretising common high-level perceptions and important contents stated in the joint statement on the upgrade of the bilateral relations.
It is also necessary to strengthen the bilateral political relationship through high-level leaders' visits and meetings through party, state, government, parliamentary, and people-to-people channels, while promoting economic cooperation and locality-to-locality exchanges, she noted.
Mai also expressed her wish that Japan would continue to pay attention to and create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community living and working in the country.
For their parts, the leaders of the LDP and Wakayama prefecture highly appreciated Mai's proposals. They said Japan always attaches importance to the bilateral ties, considers Vietnam an important comprehensive strategic partner in the region, and is ready to work with the Vietnamese Party and State to enhance the effectiveness of bilateral cooperation across various fields.
They said the LDP is willing to promote its friendship with the CPV, as well as to support Japan's continued collaboration with Vietnam in industrialisation, modernisation, economic connectivity and cooperation in sustainable development-oriented areas and international issues.
The leaders said they back the two countries’ localities and people-to-people organisations to increase exchanges, enhance mutual understanding and consolidate the Vietnam-Japan friendship foundation.
The Vietnamese delegation also met CPV officials and members and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy. Mai acknowledged their positive contributions and suggested them further contribute to strengthening and promoting the two nations’ comprehensive strategic partnership for sustainable development, for the interests of their people, and for peace, cooperation, and development in the region and the world./.