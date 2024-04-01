Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on April 1 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Dien Bien Phu Victory’s significance still relevant after 70 years: French historian French historian Alain Ruscio, who has conducted many studies on Indochina and Vietnam, has hailed the significance of Dien Bien Phu Victory, saying it had a great influence on the struggle against colonialism of peoples around the world, and the historical meaning of the event remains valid today.

Politics Party chief’s speech on personnel shows responsibility of leader Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s speech at the first meeting of the personnel sub-committee for the 14th National Party Congress recently has drawn great attention of officials, Party members and people, who said it showed the responsibility of the Party leader in building the Party and political system of integrity and strength.

Politics NA Standing Committee convenes law-making session The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee convened a law-making session on April 1 under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, with two groups of issues to be tabled for discussion.