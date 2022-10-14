Vietnamese Party delegation visits Switzerland
A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of the Commission for Information and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia visited Switzerland from October 11-14.
During his stay in Switzerland, Nghia met with Anjuska Weil, Honorary President of the Swiss Party of Labour and President of the Switzerland - Vietnam Friendship Association, visited the UN Office in Geneva, and had meetings with Bern’s Mayor Bern Alec von Graffenried, and representatives of international organisations.
The hosts stressed the significance of Nghia’s visit, saying it will significantly contribute to consolidating and deepening relations between the two countries as well as cooperation between Vietnam and the UN.
Speaking highly of the position and role of the CPV and Vietnam, and the country’s achievements in the pandemic combat and socio-economic development over the past two years, they expressed their wish for stronger cooperation with Vietnam in science-technology, innovation, cultural communication, education-training, urban management and development, and humanitarian issues.
Representatives from the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) and the UN said they want to coordinate with Vietnam in the fight against fake news, and in intellectual property and copyright.
For his part, Nghia briefed the hosts on Vietnam’s socio-economic development and its major orientations for cooperation with Switzerland and the UN in different areas.
On this occasion, he met with the staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in Switzerland and the Vietnamese permanent delegation to the UN. /.