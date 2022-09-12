Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Vo Van Thuong (R) and Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat (L) (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnamese Party and Government always attach importance to promoting the strategic partnership with Singapore, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Vo Van Thuong told visiting Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat at a meeting in Hanoi on September 12 in Hanoi.



Thuong stressed that the Singapore Deputy PM’s official visit to Vietnam is a vivid manifestation of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.



He praised recent achievements recorded by the people of Singapore under the leadership of the government and the People's Action Party, expressing his belief that the People's Action Party, the government and people of Singapore will continue to reach new achievements in economic development and affirm its position as a leading commercial and financial centre in the region and the world.



Thuong thanked the Singaporean government for its support to Vietnam during the COVID-19 pandemic.



He agreed with the Singaporean Deputy PM's assessment of the strong, effective and substantive development of the Vietnam - Singapore strategic partnership, and proposed a number of directions to further boost bilateral relations.



The two sides need to maintain all-level exchanges and meetings via Party, State, Government and National Assembly channels; promote existing mechanisms; expand cooperation in new fields such as digital economy and transformation, green economy, and sustainable development, innovation; and strengthen close coordination at multilateral forums in order to maintain peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world, Thuong said.



Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) projects in Vietnam should be developed towards a smart, high-tech, innovative, environmentally friendly and energy-saving industrial zone, he added.



The Singaporean guest, who is also senior leader of the People's Action Party of Singapore, congratulated Vietnam on its successes in socio-economic development.



He highlighted the fruitful development of the Vietnam - Singapore strategic partnership, expressing his hope that the two sides will continue to promote measures to strengthen bilateral relations across fields, from politics, economy-trade, education - training, and people-to-people exchanges.



Regarding economic cooperation, the Singaporean official said the two sides can expand cooperation in new fields such as climate change adaptation, and innovation.



He took the occasion to invite Thuong to visit Singapore and share experience in party building and development with the People's Action Party of Singapore./.