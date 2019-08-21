Politburo member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Truong Thi Mai meets with Deputy PM and FM of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani on her visit to the Gulf country from August 17 - 21. (Photo: VNA)



Politburo member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Truong Thi Mai has been on a visit to Qatar from August 17-21 during which she met with Qataris officials to discuss measures to boost bilateral relations.Mai, who is also head of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for Mass Mobilisation, met with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Deputy Speaker Mohammed Bin Abdullah Al-Sulaiti of the Shura Council – one of the two main branches of Qatar’s legislative body, and Minister of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs Yousuf Mohamed Al Othman Fakhroo.At these meetings, the Qataris leaders spoke highly of Vietnam’s achievements in national construction and development, saying the Gulf country sees Vietnam as an important partner and a prioritized nation in Qatar’s foreign policy.They also highly valued the role and position of Vietnam in the region and the world and expected the two sides will further bolster cooperation and friendship between the two nations and parliaments for the benefit of their people.Mai, for her part, thanked the hosts for their warm welcome, affirming that the State, Party and people of Vietnam always treasure and look forward to strengthening bilateral ties with Qatar.She suggested several measures to boost the Vietnam-Qatar relations in various fields, including politics, diplomacy, trade, investment, oil and gas, touism and workforce cooperation, in the future.The Party official also thanked Qatar for backing Vietnam’s candidacy as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2020 – 2021 term and asked for Qatar’s support for Vietnam to become a dialogue partner of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).Additionally, Mai asked the Qatari leaders to create favourable conditions for Vietnamese people living in Qatar and share with Vietnam experience in mass mobilisation, citizen protection and management of social organisations.The two sides agreed to further promote their good relationship; increase the exchange of delegations at all levels and facilitate the Qatari Emir’s visit to Vietnam; enhance political consultations to exchange views on issues of mutual concern; closely and effectively coordinate at regional and international forums; soon sign an agreement on visa exemption for diplomatic and official passport holders; step up partnership in trade, investment and oil and gas; consider establishing friendship parliamentarians groups; and promote a number of projects that support education for Vietnamese children.Mai later visited and talked to representatives of the Vietnamese community and the Vietnamese Embassy’s staff in Qatar.–VNA