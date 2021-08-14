Politics Vietnam, Laos officially launch Nam Giang – Dakta Ok int’l border gates Authorities of the south-central province of Quang Nam and the neighbouring Lao province of Sekong co-held a ceremony to officially launch the pair of Nam Giang – Dakta Ok international border gates on August 14.

Politics PM launches emulation movement for concerted efforts in COVID-19 combat Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 14 launched a special emulation movement that appeals to people nationwide to stay united and join in efforts to combat against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Politics PM Pham Minh Chinh receives Japanese Ambassador Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on August 13 for Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio.

Politics Steering Committee for making Party building project opens 1st session The Steering Committee for making the project on continuing to promote Party building and rectification, prevent and repel the deterioration in political ideology, morality, lifestyle and internal "self-evolution" and "self-transformation" manifestations convened the first session in Hanoi on August 13.