Participants at the ceremony to establish the association of Vietnamese people in the central-southern region of Japan (Photo: VNA)

The association of Vietnamese people in the central-southern region of Japan was established in Higashi Hiroshima city of Japan’s Hiroshima prefecture on August 18.Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam and Mayor of Higashi Hiroshima city Takagaki Hironori, along with Vietnamese and Japanese friendship organisations, Japanese companies investing in Vietnam, and overseas Vietnamese were present at the founding ceremony.The central-southern part of Japan is home to many companies and groups running investment in Vietnam. There are over 10,000 Vietnamese people living in this region, mainly apprentices.Ambassador Vu Hong Nam said the number of Vietnamese in Japan has increased to 350,000, nearly 80 percent of whom are apprentices.He hoped the association of Vietnamese people in the central-southern region of Japan will closely work with local authorities, the Embassy of Vietnam in Japan, and friendship organisations to promote bilateral economic and cultural exchanges.The diplomat suggested organising more activities to promote the image of Vietnamese land and people.Associate Professor Tran Dang Xuan of Hiroshima University became the first President of the association of Vietnamese people in the central-southern region of Japan for the 2019-2022 tenure.He said the association will implement a number of activities in the coming time, including providing legal support for overseas Vietnamese and promoting investment of Japanese firms in Vietnam.Associations of Vietnamese people have been established in Tokyo Metropolis and Aichi, and Hokkaido prefectures.-VNA