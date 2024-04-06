The 7.2-magnitude earthquake kills at least 10 people and injures more than 1,100 others. (Photo: VNA)

Beijing (VNA) - Vietnamese labourers working in Taiwan (China) have left impressions on people of Hualien, Taipei, as they joined hands with local residents to rescue victims trapped in collapsed houses after the earthquake in the Taiwainese locality on April 3, the strongest in 25 years in the country.



The 7.2-magnitude earthquake has killed at least 10 people and injured more than 1,100 others.

There have been no information about casualties related to Vietnamese workers, according to the Vietnam Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei.



The earthquake in Hualien also tested the adaptability of foreign nurses residents. On April 3, ftvnews.com.tw reported that a Vietnamese nurse in Miaoli county remained calm in the face of danger, immediately turned off the power system, and carefully helped her homeowners evacuate. She was praised for her professionalism. The quake in Miaoli County was recorded at a magnitude of 5.



Dinh Thu Nguong, an employee at the Nantou Labour Office in Taiwan, said that labour offices in districts across Taiwan have established networks to share information about foreign workers, allowing Vietnamese labourers to quickly update information in the event that foreign workers encounter issues.

Tran Duc Cuong, general manager of foreign labourers at Ho-master labour brokerage Co., Ltd in Taipei, said agencies and factories in Taiwan regularly conduct earthquake prevention drills for foreign workers.



Currently, the morale of the Vietnamese community here has gradually returned to stability, he said.



According to Le Quoc Dai, a second-year student at National Dong Hwa University in Hualien, said that the university is making every effort to arrange study activities of students, including Vietnamese, so that they can graduate on schedule./.