Infographics Infographic Hanoi posts 6.11% GRDP growth in 2023 Hanoi has achieved 18 out of 23 socio-economic targets in 2023, with three surpassing expectations: reducing the number of poor households, processing discharged urban wastewater, and more public schools meeting national standards.

Infographics Infographic Top ASEAN nations with high achievements at Olympiads With 10 gold medal gained from 2016-2021, Vietnam has ranked top among ASEAN nations at Olympiads. The country was followed by Singapore and Thailand, with seven and six medals, respectively.

Infographics Infographic Vietnam welcomes over one million int’l tourists The remarkable arrival of international tourists is the result of the tourism sector’s efforts and numerous measures devised to promote tourism products and service quality.