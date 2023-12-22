Vietnamese people ranked 7th in Asia in English proficiency
Vietnam has improved its global ranking in English proficiency, ranking 58th out of 113 non-native English-speaking countries, up 2 places compared to 2022, according to the EF English Proficiency Index (EPI) from Education First (EF).
VNA
