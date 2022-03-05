Vietnamese people travelling to Hungary from Ukraine receive support
Given that more and more Vietnamese people are being evacuated from war zones in Ukraine, the Vietnamese Embassy in Hungary has considered citizen protection a key task and required all of its staff to get ready around the clock.
Vietnamese citizens coming to Hungary from Ukraine welcomed at Budapest train station (Photo: dantri.com.vn)
The embassy sent a note to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Border Guard of Hungary requesting coordination and creation of favourable conditions to support Vietnamese citizens to seek refuge in Hungary. In addition, it has closely followed Hungary’s regulations on entry and stay for refugees from Ukraine, and continuously updated information through the channels of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Vietnamese community in Hungary.
The embassy has coordinated with the Association of Vietnamese People in Hungary to set up a working board and issued a notice calling on the Vietnamese community in Hungary to promote solidarity, which has been warmly received by the expatriates.
On March 4, Vietnamese Ambassador to Hungary Nguyen Thi Bich Thao and representatives of the Vietnamese Association in Nyíregyháza city, 65 km far from the Ukraine-Hungary border, delivered charitable goods to the Záhony border gate, where there many refugees travelling from Ukraine to Hungary by train. According to Hungarian police statistics, on March 3, more than 3,300 refugees, including many Vietnamese people, took the train from Záhony to Budapest.
As of March 4 evening, the embassy and the Vietnamese community in Hungary had provided assistance for 125 Vietnamese citizens from Ukraine./.