Society Infographic 99.54% households have access to electricity Bringing electricity to the country's most far-flung is one of the most important and impressive achievements Vietnam has made since the national reunification, with the number of households having access to electricity increasing from 2.5% in 1975 to 99.54% in 2020.

Society Sick Philippine sailor brought ashore for treatment in Khanh Hoa Vietnamese rescue ship SAR27-01 arrived at Nha Trang Port in the south central province of Khanh Hoa on February 6 noon, safely bringing ashore a Philippine sailor who had fallen ill aboard a Greece-registered vessel.

Society Vietnamese expats in US celebrate Tet in virtual gathering The Embassy of Vietnam in the US hosted a virtual gathering on February 5 for the first time to celebrate the Tet (Lunar New Year) with Vietnamese people and international friends living in the US.

Society Fatherland Front leader sends Tet gifts to the disadvantaged in Hau Giang Politburo member and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Tran Thanh Man on February 6 visited and presented gifts to low-income and disadvantaged families in Thanh Xuan commune of Chau Thanh A district in the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang, as the Lunar New Year (Tet) is nearing.