Vietnamese photographer wins international photo contest 2021
Vietnamese photographer Huynh Ha won a gold medal in the portrait awards for a photo titled “Cai nhin ” (a look) at the 11th International Photo Contest 2021 hosted by the Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists (VAPA).
Furthermore, Ha's other entry “Cong viec lang tham” (silent work) was given a certificate of honourable mention in the portrait awards, alongside two Vietnamese photographers Phan Trong Dat and Phan Vu Trong for their artworks “Giai nhiet” (staying cool) and “Niem tin” (trust), the Voice of Vietnam (VOV) reported.
The 11th version of the contest has been organised by the VAPA under the patronage of the International Federation of Photographic Art (FIAP), the Photographic Society of America (PSA), and Image Sans Frontiere (ISF).
It was originally launched back in April of this year and drew the participation of 1,518 photographers from 53 countries and territories worldwide.
Among the 16,924 entries, the judge selected a total of 1,900 artworks which will be exhibited in the near future where they will be divided into four categories, including portrait, travel, open monochrome, and open colour./.