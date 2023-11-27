Lai Ly Huynh (left) competes against Yuan Weihao of China (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese chess player Lai Ly Huynh has defended his championship in the men’s individual rapid xiangqi (Chinese chess) category at the 18th World Xiangqi Championship which wrapped up on November 25 in the US.



Huynh showed his outstanding performance to top the podium with 15 points after six wins and three draws.



This is the second time he has won the title in this category after becoming champion in the rapid Chinese chess event at the 17th World Xiangqi Championship in Malaysia last year.



In the men's standard chess event, Huynh lost to Chinese chess player Meng Cheng and earned a silver medal.



Huynh, born in 1990, has won five national championships and has reached the international level.



Earlier, in May this year, he won a gold medal in the men’s individual standard event at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games. In October, Huynh was a key member of the Vietnamese team that grabbed a silver medal in the standard team event and he himself earned a bronze medal in the men's individual standard category at the 19th Asian Games (ASIAD 19)./.