– Vietnamese players won one silver and two bronze medals at the 3rd World Cadets Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship among boys and girls under 8, 10 and 12 years old.Tong Thai Hoang An and Nguyen Mai Chi won the silver medal and bronze medal respectively in the U8 category while Ho Ngoc Vy won the bronze in the U10 category.The tournament was held in the Palace of Sport in Minsk, Belarus, from August 16-18, with 635 young chess players from 36 countries competing.Earlier, seven-year-old An won the U8 category of the Asian Youth Chess Championships 2019. In nine matches in the world championship, she only lost once.-VNA