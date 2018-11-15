Thursday, November 15, 2018 - 10:16:31

Politics

Vietnamese PM engaged in various activities in Singapore

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc joined leaders of other ASEAN and partner countries in a number of multilateral and bilateral meetings as part of the 33rd ASEAN Summits and related event in Singapore.

