Politics UK, Vietnam now closer than ever: British Ambassador The UK and Vietnam are now closer to each other than ever with their relations at an all-time high and boasting much potential for the years to come, according to UK Ambassador to Vietnam Iain Frew.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest September 7 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Dak Nong steps up cooperation with Indian localities Authorities of the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong met with a visiting delegation led by Madan Mohan Sethi, Indian Consul General to Ho Chi Minh City, on September 6 to discuss the sides’ cooperation expansion.

ASEAN PM attends ASEAN summits with Plus Three countries, US, Canada Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh joined other leaders in the ASEAN Plus Three (China, Japan, the Republic of Korea), ASEAN - US, and ASEAN - Canada summits in Jakarta, Indonesia, on September 6.