Vietnamese poetry collection published in Canada
The cover of 'Ngu Sac Anh Sang' (5 Sights of Light), a poetry collection by five Vietnamese poems. It has been published in by Ukiyoto Publishing House. Photo courtesy of the publisherHanoi (VNA) - A poetry collection from five female translators based in Hanoi, entitled Ngu Sac Anh Sang (5 Sights of Light), has been introduced to Canadian readers by Ukiyoto Publishing.
The collection is released through the publisher's channel, Amazon and Google Play as e-books.
The five writers are members of the Hanoi Female Translators Group, also known as Hong Ha Women's Group, established in 2020. They include writer-poet Kieu Bich Hau, poet Do Mai Hoa, writer-poet Khanh Phuong, poet Vo Thi Mai, and writer-poet Pham Van Anh. All of them can write in both Vietnamese and English.
5 Sights of Light has been published on the occasion of the 2nd anniversary of the group's establishment.
Out of 120 poems included in the collection, about 24 works were written in English and the rest were in Vietnamese and then translated into English.
Written in the past five years, each of the poems in 5 Sights of Light is an appraisal of the love of life, love of people, pride in the country and the people of Vietnam./.