Culture - Sports Cao Bang sets record for number of people performing Then singing, Tinh musical instrument A mass performance of Then singing and Tinh musical instrument took place at Ban Gioc waterfall tourism area in the northern province of Cao Bang on October 7 with the participation of 1,000 people, setting a Vietnam record for the largest number of participants.

Culture - Sports Powered paragliders set Vietnam’s record Eighty powered paragliding pilots joined a performance in Ha Long city in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh on October 8, setting Vietnam’s record for the biggest number of pilots in a powered-paragliding performance.

Culture - Sports Vietnam triumphs at ASEAN Army Men’s Volleyball Tournament 2023 Vietnam won the championship at the ASEAN Army Men’s Volleyball Tournament 2023 after beating the Royal Thai Army team 3-1 in the final match in Ho Chi Minh City on October 8.