Vietnamese, Polish artists jointly showcase art works
Nearly 170 paintings and sculptures are on display at a joint exhibition in Hanoi, featuring unique watercolour paintings and sculptures showcasing scenery, people and cultures by Polish and Vietnamese artists.
The water colour painting "Blue Moon" by Vietnamese artist Bui Xuan Khanh. (Photo: VNA)
Themed "The Reunion of Colours 2", the exhibition is organised by the Hanoi Watercolour Artists Club to celebrate its first founding anniversary, with honorary patronage from the Embassy of Poland in Hanoi and the Vietnam Fine Arts Association.
Last year, the first exhibition of The Reunion of Colours featured nearly 20 artists and more than 80 artworks.
This year, with 50 Polish artists and 58 Vietnamese artists showcasing a total of 169 paintings and sculptures, the exhibition has expanded significantly, offering visitors the opportunity to appreciate the unique cultural connection between Vietnam and Poland.
The exhibition features Vietnamese watercolour artists from across the country such as Dinh Duc and Pham Thom, as well as renowned Polish artists including Stanislaw Zoladz, Michał Suffczynski, and Michal Jasiewicz.
Most of the works on display are watercolour paintings, but there is also a wooden sculpture by artist Le Ngoc Thuan from Hoi An with a marine environment protection theme.
Each artist's work not only showcases their talent and creativity but also captures the cultural characteristics and artistic spirit of Vietnam and Poland.
The Reunion of Colours 2 is also a culturally rich and diverse platform for talented Polish and Vietnamese artists to share their experiences and engage in meaningful discussions about the art world.
The is taking place from October 7 – 13 at Exhibition Hall 29 Hang Bai Street, Hoan Kiem district, Hanoi./.