Bribery case at foreign ministry's consular department prosecuted The Investigation Security Agency under the Ministry of Public Security has prosecuted a case of taking bribes at the Consular Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs while licensing the firms that conducted repatriation flights for Vietnamese people.

Best conditions must be created for people to return to hometown for Tet Localities must create optimal conditions for people to return to their hometowns during the coming Tet (Lunar New Year) Festival, Minister - Chairman of the Government Office Tran Van Son said at a regular press conference of the Government on January 28.

President reduces death penalties to life sentences for four prisoners President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 28 decided to reduce death penalties to life sentences for four prisoners, on the occasion of the upcoming Tet (Lunar New Year) festival.

Programme on socio-economic recovery, development set to be issued before Tet A programme on socio-economic recovery and development is set to be issued before the Tet (Lunar New Year), which falls on February 1 this year, according to Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Duy Dong.