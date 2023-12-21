New Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (Photo: dailynewsegypt.com)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong on December 21 sent a message of congratulations to Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on his accession to the throne as the Emir of Kuwait.

Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah took the oath of office in front of the National Assembly on December 20.

He succeeded the late Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who passed away at the age of 86 on December 16./.





