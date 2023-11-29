- Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong delivered a policy speech at the National Diet of Japan on November 29 as part of his ongoing official visit to the East Asian country.The leader conveyed a message to Japanese leaders, parliamentarians and people about an innovative, open, peace-loving Vietnam that aspires for development, and the country’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, and diversification and multilateralisation of relations, and being a friend, a reliable partner, and a responsible member of the international community.He reviewed the past 50 years of the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Japan, and highlighted major visions and orientations to effectively implement the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World.Vietnam is resolved to work together with Japan to build the relations of sincere friends and reliable partners, strategic cooperation and sustainable future, he affirmed.