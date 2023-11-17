– Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong received Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in San Francisco on November 16 morning (local time) on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Week 2023.The two leaders expressed their delight at meeting each other again after the Malaysian PM’s official visit to Vietnam in July and applauded the great strides in their countries’ strategic partnership.President Thuong affirmed that Vietnam treasures the multifaceted cooperation with Malaysia, a partner of leading importance of Vietnam in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).To continue strongly promoting bilateral cooperation, he asked the two sides to implement the outcomes of the Joint Committee’s seventh meeting while soon finalising the negotiations on and signing treaties and agreements to create a basis and framework for more intensive and extensive collaboration.The State leader of Vietnam called for coordination to bolster trade and investment to raise bilateral trade to 18 billion USD in the time ahead, and on the Malaysian Government to assist Vietnamese enterprises to produce and export Halal products to Malaysia.He thanked Malaysia and expressed his hope that the country will expand assistance in personnel training for Vietnam and boost locality-to-locality ties, including the coming establishment of the twin relationship between Hoi An city of Vietnam and Melaka city of Malaysia.President Thuong suggested Malaysia create conditions for Vietnam to persuade the European Union to remove the “yellow card” warning against Vietnam’s fisheries sector. He also asked both sides to maintain effective coordination in the repatriation of Vietnamese fishermen.For his part, PM Ibrahim affirmed that Malaysia attaches special importance to the multifaceted relations with Vietnam.He said he is impressed with Vietnam’s socio-economic development achievements, stressing the wish to enhance cooperation in economy, trade, investment, and manpower training.Both leaders stated that their countries will keep close coordination at regional and international forums such as the United Nations and APEC; strive to maintain the solidarity and centrality of ASEAN to help build an ASEAN Community of strong development, solidarity and resilience; and support Laos to fulfill its chairmanship of ASEAN in 2024.About issues of shared concern, including the East Sea, they agreed to support the maintenance of the common viewpoint of guaranteeing peace and stability, seriously implementing the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), and working towards a code of conduct (COC) in the waters that is substantive, effective, and in conformity with international law, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).PM Ibrahim voiced his hope that President Thuong will pay a visit to Malaysia in the near future./.