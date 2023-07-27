An overview of the meeting between President Vo Van Thuong and Mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri on July 26. (Photo: VNA)

Rome (VNA) – Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong had a meeting with Mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri on July 26 afternoon (local time) as part of his State visit to Italy.



Gualtieri expressed his admiration for the Vietnamese people’s struggle for independence in the past and impression at the country’s socio-economic achievements at present. He highly valued the positive development of the relationship between the two countries in general as well as between Rome and Hanoi in particular.



President Thuong said he was delighted at the growth of the Vietnam-Italy strategic partnership across all fields. He proposed Rome strengthen the cooperation between the Lazio region and Rome, and Hanoi, thus contributing to deepening the all-round ties between the two countries.



The State leader suggested the two sides increase joint activities in the field of cultural heritage to promote the culture of each country and city, promoting people-to-people exchange and mutual understanding.



Agreeing with the Vietnamese leader, Gualtieri said that Rome and Hanoi have signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation which also covers heritage preservation.



The Mayor said he hoped to work closely with the Vietnamese side to organise activities to mark the anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the two countries, while continuing to collaborate with Hanoi and other Vietnamese localities in areas where Rome has strengths such as economy-trade, tourism, education-training, cultural heritage preservation, energy transition, digital transformation, and innovation.

On this occasion, President Thuong invited Mayor Gualtieri to visit Vietnam.



Also on July 26, President Thuong witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the People’s Committee of south-central Binh Dinh province and H20 Racing on cooperation in organising UIM F1H20 Grand Prix and UIM-ABP Aquabike Grand Pix Binh Dinh 2024 in Quy Nhon city. They are the first international powerboat tournaments hosted by Vietnam.



Held by the Union Internationale Motonautique (UIM), the tournaments, the world's leading international coastal powerboat races with a long tradition, will gather 70 racers from 30 countries.



As scheduled, the Aquabike Grand Prix Binh Dinh 2024 will take place from March 22-24, while the F1H20 Grand Prix will be held from March 29-31, 2024.



Pham Anh Tuan, Chairman of the Binh Dinh People’s Committee said that the tournaments will be held in five consecutive years in Binh Dinh, putting Vietnam on the map of venues for international sports tournaments./.