On the occasion of the visit by the President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, H.E. Vo Van Thuong, to the Vatican on July 27, 2023, on the basis of the 10th Session of the Joint Working Group between Vietnam and the Holy See on March 31, 2023 in the Vatican, and with the desire to continue advancing bilateral relations, the two sides officially announce that the Government of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and the Holy See concluded the “Agreement on the Status of the Resident Papal Representative and the Office of the Resident Papal Representative in Vietnam”.