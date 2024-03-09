Politics Vietnam deeply concerned about recent tension in East Sea: Spokeswoman Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang on March 9 voiced Vietnam’s deep concern over the recent tension in the East Sea while responding to the media’s question about the China - Philippines tension around Bai Co May (Second Thomas Shoal).

Politics NA Chairman receives Chinese Ambassador National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue hosted a reception in Hanoi on March 8 for Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo, during which they discussed relations between the two Parties, countries and legislatures.

Politics E-book by Party chief published The Su That (Truth) National Political Publishing House has released an e-book "Proud and confident under the Party's glorious flag, determined to build a Vietnam more prosperous, powerful, civilised, heroic with a fine and long-lasting culture" by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, available on the website https://sachquocgia.vn.

Politics Commission uncovers violations in labour ministry, localities The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission convened its 37th meeting in Hanoi from March 6-8 under the chair of its head Tran Cam Tu, who is also a Politburo member and Secretary of the Party Central Committee.