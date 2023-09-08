The Vietnamese stall at the fair. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Products from nearly 30 Vietnamese exhibitors are drawing visitors at the Maison & Objet - Paris 2023, a reputable international fair about lifestyle, interior design, home decoration underway in Paris from September 7-11.

On an area of 250 square meters, they introduce unique traditional interior decoration items to visitors, from handmade bamboo and rattan products to large sets of tables and chairs bearing a modern style, and even creatively designed bedside lamps or soft, flexible wooden storage boxes, among others.



Nguyen Dac Boi Quynh from the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Vietnam said it is the first time the Vietnamese firms have joined such a large-scale trade fair, helping the Vietnamese business community raise a stronger and clearer voice among international buyers.



Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang wished that the Vietnamese enterprises would continue with similar activities to introduce Vietnamese products to friends in France, Europe, and the world, showcasing the growth of Vietnam's economy as well as various industries and sectors.

Founded in 1995, the trade fair is held twice a year, in January and September./.