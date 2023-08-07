Business Foreign purchasing companies seek suppliers in Vietnam Leading Japanese retail group AEON has informed purchasing firms from many countries of the upcoming “Vietnam International Sourcing 2023” to be hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT). The company seeks capable domestic partners to further engage and develop its value chain.

Business Hung Yen maintains high growth momentum Thanks to drastic solutions to overcome difficulties and support businesses in resuming production, Hung Yen’s economic growth recorded positive results in the first half of the year, maintaining its position as one of the localities with high growth rates in the country and the Hong (Red) River Delta region. |

Business Cao Bang seeks cooperation opportunities in Canada The northern mountainous province of Cao Bang held a conference recently in Canada’ Ontario province to seek opportunities for investment and trade cooperation, particularly in tourism, between the province and Canadian businesses.

Business Vietnamese culture, trade promoted in Osaka​ The Asia-Japan Economic Cultural Cooperation Centre, aiming to introduce Vietnam’s trade and culture as well as spreading cultural values of Asian countries, was inaugurated on August 6 in Osaka, Japan.