Vietnamese runners win big at Da Nang Int’l Marathon
Runners at the marathon (Photo: VNA)Da Nang (VNA) - Vietnamese runners won major prizes at the 2022 Manulife Da Nang International Marathon, which took place in the central city of Da Nang on March 20.
More than 5,000 participants, of which about 65 percent are athletes from other provinces and cities, joined in the event.
Bui Van Da triumphed at the men’s 42km, clocking 2:57:09, followed by Nguyen Huu Manh and Truong Ngoc Anh.
In the women’s 42km, Tran Thi Hoa clinched first place with a time of 3:32:42. Hoang Lan Anh and Nguyen Ngot finished second and third, respectively.
Meanwhile, in the 21km, Deichmann Florian from Germany came first at the men’s category and Pham Nga of Vietnam won the women’s one.
Tran Dang An and Nguyen Thi Duong from Vietnam secured the first spots in the men’s and women’s 10km, respectively.
On March 19, a 1.5km race Ronny Dash was held for more than 200 children and their parents, as part of the marathon.
The marathon is among the largest marathons in Vietnam with running tracks certified by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS).
According to the review of Rad Season Magazine (US), the Manulife Danang International Marathon was ranked 3rd among the 6 must-try marathons in Asia.
Director of Da Nang Department of Culture and Sports Pham Tan Xu said the eighth edition of the marathon was held after a two-year halt due to COVID-19, drawing the attention of many local people and tourists.
The number of racers surged to nearly 10,000 in 2019 from just 1,000 six years earlier. Over 9,000 foreign runners from nearly 70 countries and territories worldwide competed at seven editions of the marathon./.