Pham Quang Huy and Trinh Thu Vinh (left) top the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event on January 9. (Photo: VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) – Vietnamese shooters have won one gold medal and a ticket for Olympic Paris 2024 when competing at the Asian Rifle/Pistol Championship in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Ahead the tournament, Vietnam set a target to bring home one gold media and at least one more Olympic slot. Earlier, female shooter Trinh Thu Vinh qualified for the Paris Games after coming in fifth at the world championship last year.

The team have so far fulfilled the target after Pham Quang Huy and Trinh Thu Vinh topped the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event on January 9, and Le Thi Mong Tuyen won the fourth place in the women's 10m air rifle competition on January 10, grabbing a ticket to the Paris Games.

A total of 11 Vietnamese shooters are competing at the Asian Rifle/Pistol Championship taking place from January 4-18 in Jakarta. The shooters said even though already achieving their target, they will continue to try their best in the following events./.