An overview of the talks. (Photo: VNA)

In the time to come, the two leaders agreed to continue to maintain visits and meetings at high level and all levels, while strengthening collaboration and mutual support at multilateral forums, especially at the UN, the Non-Aligned Movement, and assisting each other to expand partnerships at regional level in Africa through the African Union.They concurred to consider economy as the focal cooperation area. Vietnam and Sierra Leone will optimise the strengths and potential of the two economies, while drastically implementing their signed agreements to boost trade ties, including the trading of rice.Both sides will encourage and create favourable conditions for businesses of both sides to seek business and investment opportunities in each other’s country.At the same time, the two countries will turn agriculture into a key pillar of the bilateral partnership, and share experience to promote cooperation in the field within bilateral and tripartite frameworks with the engagement of international organisations and countries with developed industry as well as the private sector.The two leaders also focused discussion on seeking measures to expand collaboration in other areas such as high technology, telecommunications, digital transformation, innovation, and education and training.