Business CAAV issues urgent notice regarding airspace restriction related to Russia-Ukraine tension The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has sent an official document to Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet Air, Bamboo Airways, and Pacific Airlines, on the restriction and closure of airspace and airports in Russia and Ukraine in connection with the Russia-Ukraine tension.

Business TH Group inks MoU on strategic cooperation with Singapore’s HAO Mart TH Group has signed with HAO Mart, the leading retail supermarket system of Singapore, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on strategic cooperation on consuming and promoting the former’s fresh milk products, safe foodstuffs and organic agricultural products in the Singaporean market.

Business VCCI- important factor in national economic development The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), which so far has almost 200,000 member businesses, has accompanied the business community and become an important factor in the country’s economic development.

Business Big room for shrimp industry to increase exports: VASEP There remains large room for Vietnam’s shrimp industry to strive for greater export growth in the next few years, said the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).