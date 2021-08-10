At the inauguration and hand-over ceremony of the Lao NA Building (Photo: VNA)

President Phuc presented first- and second-class Labour Orders to a number of incumbent and former leaders of the Lao NA who made outstanding contributions to the direction of the building’s construction. (Photo: VNA)

The building was finished after nearly 38 months of construction. Vietnam’s Ministry of Construction was the project’s main investor and Army Corps 11 of the Ministry of National Defence was the main constructor.Covering a total area of 23,400sq.m, including a construction area of about 7,100sq.m, the new building is built on the foundation of the old one at Thatluang Square in downtown Vientiane. It has one basement and five storeys.Addressing the ceremony, President Phuc reiterated Lao Party General Secretary and President Thongloun’s assessment that the building has “four best” – most modern, most harmonious in national identity, most solid, and having highest investment value.On the occasion, President Phuc presented first- and second-class Labour Orders to a number of incumbent and former leaders of the Lao NA who made outstanding contributions to the direction of the building’s construction.The top Lao leader also handed over a first-class Freedom Order to the Ministry of Construction, and two second-class Freedom Orders to the Project Management Board under the Ministry of Construction and Army Corps 11 under the Ministry of National Defence of Vietnam./.