Vietnamese State leader meets with Lao Vice Presidents
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) meets with Lao Vice President Bounthong Chithmany (Photo: VNA)
Vientiane (VNA) – Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 10 had meetings with Lao Vice Presidents Pany Yathotu and Bounthong Chithmany as part of his ongoing official friendship visit to the neighbouring country.
At these meetings, President Phuc emphasised that the Party, State and people of Vietnam always attach great importance to and give the highest priority to consolidating and strengthening the traditional friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos, describing it an invaluable asset and a vital factor for the revolutionary cause of the two nations.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) meets with Lao Vice President Pany Yathotu (Photo: VNA)
The Vietnamese President suggested the two sides continue to coordinate and effectively implement the signed agreements, promoting cooperation in all fields and facilitating important cooperation projects.
Vice Presidents Pany and Bounthong expressed their belief that the positive and practical outcomes of the Vietnamese leader’s visit will contribute to further tightening the special ties between the two countries for the interest of their people.
Earlier in the morning, President Phuc delivered an important speech at the first session of the 9th National Assembly of Laos, becoming the first foreign leader to do so at the new NA Building of Laos, 10 years after the speech of Party General Secretary and Chairman of the 11th NA of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong at the first session of the 7th NA of Laos in 2011.
The Vietnamese leader underscored that political relations will continue to become a key pillar in the overall special ties between Vietnam and Laos in the future, in which, the cooperation between the two legislative bodies plays a significant role.
The support of the two legislatures will serve as a firm legal foundation for the effective cooperation between the two Governments, Fronts, localities as well as social organisations, while helping encourage efforts and creativity of businesses and people of both nations, he said.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc delivers an important speech at the first session of the 9th National Assembly of Laos (Photo: VNA)
Chairman of the Lao NA Saysomphone Phomvihane thanked President Phuc for delivering the speech, which manifests the close friendship, solidarity and brotherhood between the two countries.
He affirmed that the two legislatures will exert every effort together to make contributions to the development of the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Laos and Vietnam.
Also on August 10, President Phuc, General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and NA Chairman Saysomphone attended the inauguration and hand-over ceremony of the Lao NA Building, a gift presented by the Vietnamese Party, State and people to their Lao counterparts.
At the inauguration and hand-over ceremony of the Lao NA Building (Photo: VNA)The building was finished after nearly 38 months of construction. Vietnam’s Ministry of Construction was the project’s main investor and Army Corps 11 of the Ministry of National Defence was the main constructor.
Covering a total area of 23,400sq.m, including a construction area of about 7,100sq.m, the new building is built on the foundation of the old one at Thatluang Square in downtown Vientiane. It has one basement and five storeys.
Addressing the ceremony, President Phuc reiterated Lao Party General Secretary and President Thongloun’s assessment that the building has “four best” – most modern, most harmonious in national identity, most solid, and having highest investment value.
On the occasion, President Phuc presented first- and second-class Labour Orders to a number of incumbent and former leaders of the Lao NA who made outstanding contributions to the direction of the building’s construction.
President Phuc presented first- and second-class Labour Orders to a number of incumbent and former leaders of the Lao NA who made outstanding contributions to the direction of the building’s construction. (Photo: VNA)
The top Lao leader also handed over a first-class Freedom Order to the Ministry of Construction, and two second-class Freedom Orders to the Project Management Board under the Ministry of Construction and Army Corps 11 under the Ministry of National Defence of Vietnam./.