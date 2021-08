President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) meets with Lao Vice President Bounthong Chithmany (Photo: VNA)

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) meets with Lao Vice President Pany Yathotu (Photo: VNA)

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc delivers an important speech at the first session of the 9th National Assembly of Laos (Photo: VNA)

– Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 10 had meetings with Lao Vice Presidents Pany Yathotu and Bounthong Chithmany as part of his ongoing official friendship visit to the neighbouring country.At these meetings, President Phuc emphasised that the Party, State and people of Vietnam always attach great importance to and give the highest priority to consolidating and strengthening the traditional friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos, describing it an invaluable asset and a vital factor for the revolutionary cause of the two nations.The Vietnamese President suggested the two sides continue to coordinate and effectively implement the signed agreements, promoting cooperation in all fields and facilitating important cooperation projects.Vice Presidents Pany and Bounthong expressed their belief that the positive and practical outcomes of the Vietnamese leader’s visit will contribute to further tightening the special ties between the two countries for the interest of their people.Earlier in the morning, President Phuc delivered an important speech at the first session of the 9th National Assembly of Laos, becoming the first foreign leader to do so at the new NA Building of Laos, 10 years after the speech of Party General Secretary and Chairman of the 11th NA of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong at the first session of the 7th NA of Laos in 2011.The Vietnamese leader underscored that political relations will continue to become a key pillar in the overall special ties between Vietnam and Laos in the future, in which, the cooperation between the two legislative bodies plays a significant role.The support of the two legislatures will serve as a firm legal foundation for the effective cooperation between the two Governments, Fronts, localities as well as social organisations, while helping encourage efforts and creativity of businesses and people of both nations, he said.