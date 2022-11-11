Vietnamese striker named to Portuguese female league's dream team
Vietnamese striker Huynh Nhu has been named to the BPI League's Dream Team for the sixth week of this season's Portuguese female league.
Nhu scored twice and assisted once to help her Lank Vilaverdense FC tie 3-3 against Famalicao on November 8.
In her debut with the starting team, she was also presented a statue as the most valuable player of the match.
In the Dream Team's 3-5-2 formation, the 30-year-old teams up with Telma Encarnacao of Maritimo FC in the front line.
Three midfielders are Valeria Cantuario (Benfica), Vanessa Marques (Braga) and Raquel Fernandes (Famalicao) while the defenders are Priscila Campota and Joana Silva (Maritimo), Beatriz Rodrigues (Braga), Ana Assucena (Damaiense) and Ines Maia (Famalicao) with Hannah Seabert (Sporting Lisbon) the goalkeeper.
In the next match, Lank, No. 6 with eight points, will play Damaiense, who are in third position with 13 points, on November 27./.