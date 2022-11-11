Culture - Sports Developing Vietnam’s pottery brand Bat Trang pottery in the capital Hanoi is a familiar name among Vietnamese consumers because of its distinctive beauty. Despite facing difficulties and challenges in recent times, the application of technology in production and combining tourism and innovation policies have seen Bat Trang pottery affirm its unique brand.

Culture - Sports Seoul exhibition highlights beauty of ASEAN’s traditional textiles Textiles and fabric items from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are being displayed at an exhibition held in Seoul from November 9-13, as part of the ASEAN Week 2022.