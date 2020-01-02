Vietnamese striker picked among ones to watch in AFC tournament
Vietnamese striker Nguyen Tien Linh (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnamese striker Nguyen Tien Linh has been picked as one of four players to watch at the Asian Football Confederation U23 Championship's Group D by the organisers.
The AFC also picked striker Ali Saleh of the UAE, midfielder Ri Yong-gwon from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), and keeper Abdallah Al Fakhouri of Jordan as potential stars at the tournament in Thailand.
Linh has been mentioned as a young player who 'has already excelled at senior level'. The player of three-times V.League 1 champions Becamex Binh Duong was member of the national team which finished quarter-finalist at the last Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates. He also played key role in his club's appearance at the AFC Cup knockout stage.
He also scored a goal in a match between Vietnam and the UAE during their 2022 World Cup qualifiers.
Vietnam will play the first match at the tournament against the UAE on January 10 at the Buriram Stadium in Buriram province, Thailand. The match will be live aired on VTV5 and VTV6 channels from 5pm./.