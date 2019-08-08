Vu Nguyen Huong Nhi (R) and her painting "Night sea" at the festival (Source: VNA)

- Vu Nguyen Huong Nhi, a student at the Viet Duc high school in Hanoi, won a prize at the 20th International High School Arts Festival in Japan, along with 18 other foreign students.Nhi’s painting, titled “Night sea”, will represent Vietnam at the 20th International High School Arts Festival show which is taking place from August 7-18 at the National Art Centre in Tokyo, Japan.The festival also saw the participation of foreign students from 19 countries.Speaking at the awarding ceremony on August 7, Nhi said through her work, she wants to introduce Vietnam’s natural beauty, adding that with its long seashore, Vietnam is an ideal destination for holiday-makers.This is the 11th time Vietnam has sent art works to the event.The festival, hosted by the International Foundation for Arts and Culture, is an annual venue for expanding culture exchange between Japanese students and those from many countries worldwide.-VNA