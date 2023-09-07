Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK and Ireland Nguyen Hoang Long and members of the Interim Executive Committee and Advisory Board of the Vietnamese Students Association in Ireland. (Photo: VNA)

London (VNA) - The Interim Executive Committee and Advisory Board of the Vietnamese Students Association in Ireland have officially been launched in Dublin.

Speaking at the September 4 event, Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK and Ireland Nguyen Hoang Long emphasised that the establishment of the committee is an important milestone marking the operation of the Vietnamese Students Association in Ireland.

He said that the association will further bolster education collaboration in the context that the bilateral ties have been lifted to a new height with the opening of Vietnam's Honorary Consulate Office in Dublin in July 2023.

Education cooperation between the two countries is flourishing as it tops four priority areas in Ireland's official development assistance (ODA) strategy for Vietnam.

Master and PhD scholarship programmes for the Southeast Asian country have increased with Ireland now being a destination for many Vietnamese lecturers, researchers and students./.