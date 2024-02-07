Society “Homeland Spring” programme for overseas Vietnamese held in Vancouver The Vietnamese Consulate General in Vancouver on February 5 held a “Homeland Spring” programme to bring a warm Lunar New Year (Tet) atmosphere to overseas Vietnamese living in the western region of Canada.

Society Hang Luoc flower market bustling in the days leading to Tet In the days leading up to Tet, the Hang Luoc Flower Market in Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi consistently stands out as a captivating destination for a multitude of residents of the capital city and tourists celebrating the Lunar New Year, indulging in festivities and shopping.

Society Consulate General calls on South Australia state to facilitate study of Vietnamese students The Vietnamese Consulate General in Sydney has suggested South Australia further create favourable conditions for Vietnamese students to study in the state at a recent working session with local authorities.

Videos Deputy PM urges strict punishments of IUU violations Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang has urged relevant quarters to prevent fishing vessels from encroaching on foreign waters, and take stringent measures against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing activities.