Vietnamese students end regional university games with nine golds
Vietnam's students ended their competitions at the ongoing ASEAN University Games with nine gold medals in Thailand.
Doan Thu Hang wins the women's 3,000m steeplechase in her ASEAN University Games debut. (Photo from Doan Thu Hang facebook )Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Vietnam's students ended their competitions at the ongoing ASEAN University Games with nine gold medals in Thailand.
The last two titles went to Le Van Thao, who secured the second one and Doan Thu Hang, who took her first ever Games victory.
Thao finished the men's 5,000m event in 15mins 29.70sec.
Deus Felisberto of Timor Leste and Indonesian Setiabudi Rahmad came second and third, respectively.
Several days ago, Thao also triumphed in the men's 10,000m event.
Later, Hang topped the women's 3.000m steeplechase event, coming in at 11:34.81.
She was followed by Lee Vanessa Ying Zhuang of Singapore and Balasingam Rammiyah of Malaysia.
The Vietnamese team also grabbed a bronze in the women's 4x400m relay. The crew gathered all athletes whose majors are not short-distance running. Vu Thi Ngoc Ha was a long jumper, Pham Thi Hong Le was a marathoner, and Bui Thi Ngan and Hang were middle-distance runners.
After four days of competitions, Vietnam won nine golds, two silvers and one bronze from track-and-field events and placed fourth in the medal tally.
Thailand (54 golds) were on top, followed by Malaysia (34), and Indonesia (31).
The taekwondo and pencak silat will be the next team to compete for Vietnam from August 2.
Other Vietnamese competitors are in e-sport and futsal tournaments.
The Ubon Ratchathani Games has received more than 2 000 athletes, officials, technical officials, workers and volunteers.
They compete in 230 events in 23 sports until August 6. The Games were previously postponed twice because of COVID-19./.