Culture - Sports ASEAN Para Games 2022: Bumper harvest for Vietnam Vietnam secured 12 gold, nine silver, and 11 bronze medals as of 10pm on August 1, the first day it competed at the ongoing 11th ASEAN Para Games (APG) in Indonesia.

Culture - Sports Workshop to evaluate post-COVID-19 management, conservation of world heritage A workshop on preserving and promoting the value of world heritage sites in Vietnam in the post-COVID-19 period is scheduled to take place in Hoi An, central Quang Nam province, this month, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.