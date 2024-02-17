The “Vietnamese Day” opens at the Bauman Moscow State Technical University in Russia on February 16. (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) – A cultural, art and food exchange programme titled “Vietnamese Day” was held at the Bauman Moscow State Technical University in Russia on February 16.

Addressing at the event, Chernikov Aleksandr Sergeevich, Dean of the Faculty of International Education Programme, recalled the long-standing traditional friendship and mutual support between Russia and Vietnam over the past years.

Chernikov assessed that among foreign students from 76 countries studying at the university, Vietnamese have achieved many outstanding academic achievements, with many Olympiad awards in mathematics, physics and other subjects. Such an cultural exchange programme offers an opportunity for Russians to learn about the culture, country, and people of Vietnam.

Vietnamese Defence Attache in Russia Vuong Dac Thang affirmed that Bauman is a famous university worldwide, many Vietnamese people who graduated from the school are currently holding important positions in research agencies or the government apparatus of Vietnam.

He also expressed his gratitude to the university for always paying attention to the study, life and activities of Vietnamese students during the past time, as well as creating favourable conditions for them to organise the event.

Participants at the event immersed themselves in a rich Vietnamese cultural space with a photo exhibition on the S-shaped country’s picturesque landscapes, folk games, dances, and traditional dishes./.