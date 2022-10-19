Vietnamese teacher joins SE Asian colleagues for educational development
Ha Anh Phuong during a lesson at Huong Can High School in Phu Tho province (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) – Ha Anh Phuong, recognised by the Thai Princess' award for outstanding achievements in education, joined her fellow Southeast Asian educators in a forum on October 18 to exchange best practices to recover from the COVID-19 education crisis.
Participating in the hybrid event, the Muong ethnic teacher shared her knowledge on using STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education methods for students of ethnic minorities.
In her presentation, she also shared her experience working on a long-term project that addresses cyberbullying.
Phuong is known for her teaching model, in which she connects her students, most of whom are of ethnic minorities, to their peers worldwide via video call.
This method allows her students to access different cultures and modern education models from where they live in Vietnam's northern mountainous area.
Phuong also received numerous accolades for her work in education from the Varkey Foundation, Microsoft, and Vietnam's Ministry of Education and Training (MoET).
She is among the four educators from Vietnam who receive Thailand's Princess Maha Chakri Award (PMCA) for their significant educational contributions.
Established in 2015, the biennial award seeks to promote the development of the teaching profession and advance educational development and strengthen international relations in this field.
"Teachers are at the heart of the recovery of our education system and play a significant role in supporting the social, economic, and cultural life of societies," said Thai education minister Treenuch Thienthong as she acknowledged the COVID-induced impact on children's learning.
In her address to the event, Thai Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn said: "The role of a teacher in education goes beyond teaching in school. A teacher must also carry out the role of an external parent, a coach, a counsellor, a mentor, and a role model."
While the pandemic disrupted students' learning due to school closures, it also brought many pedagogical innovations to replace traditional classroom teaching.
In adapting to the "new normal, " teachers must link their curricula, teaching methods, learning materials, and student learning assessments to online platforms.
All of these efforts are to reach the educational goal of students being more capable in a safe and healthy environment.
The Princess said: "Teachers are responsible for developing a learning environment to motivate students to learn, within and without the boundaries of a safe and contained classroom.
"To help teachers cope with those challenges, various parties have to support them with needed facilities, training, and appropriate policies. I am very pleased that the 4th Princess Maha Chakri Award Forum will provide platforms for the eleven 2021 PMCA Awardees to demonstrate their teaching innovations."/.