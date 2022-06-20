Culture - Sports Vietnamese cuisine charms French people at Paris festival A culinary festival as part of Ici Vietnam 2022, an event to introduce Vietnamese culture to French people, took place at Place Monge Square in the 5th Arrondissement of Paris on June 18.

Culture - Sports International Yoga Day celebrated in Can Tho city The 8th International Yoga Day (June 21) was celebrated in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on June 19, bringing together around 700 Yoga practitioners.

Culture - Sports Street carnival rocks Sam Son at weekend The street carnival returned to the beach city of Sam Son in the northern province of Thanh Hoa on June 18, attracting thousands of audiences who came to enjoy one of the province’s most fabulous tourism event of the year.