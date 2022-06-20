Vietnamese team secure championship at football tournament held by Czech Senate
Vietnam’s FC Sapa Praha have successfully defended the championship of the annual friendly football tournament held by the Czech Senate for ethnic communities for the third year after defeating Slovakia 2-0 in the final match on June 18.
By keeping his net clean throughout the tournament, Le Kien became the best goalkeeper of the tournament for the second time.
This year, the tournament drew 24 football teams representing foreign communities in the Czech Republic, including those from Bulgaria, Jordan, Italy, Slovakia, Serbia, Senegal, Romania. Palestine, Togo, Ukraine and Yemen.
According to Vietnamese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Thai Xuan Dung, the tournament is a chance to strengthen the solidarity among the Vietnamese community in the host country in particular and with other communities in the European country in general. He expressed hope that through the sports event, the image of the nation and people of Vietnam will be further enhanced in the eyes of international friends.
Also on June 18, the eighth edition of the Vietnamese youth’s football tournament in Laos was kicked off in Vientiane, with the participation of nine teams. Along with providing a healthy playground for the Vietnamese community in the neighbouring country, the tournament is also a chance to raise fund for needy people in the country. The final match and the closing ceremony are slated for July 17.
On June 19, the Vietnam Football Association in Korea (VFAK)-Vietnam Airlines Compatriot Cup 2022 was launched at Cheonan Stadium of Chungcheongnam-do province of the Republic of Korea (RoK), gathering 20 football teams representing Vietnamese people studying, working and living in different localities across the RoK. The cup came to Nghe An province compatriot football team. The tournament was funded by Vietnam Airlines.
Within the framework of the tournament, the Labour Management Board and the Employment Permit System (EPS) Labour Management Office organised a booth to provide consultations to Vietnamese guest workers on the employment and residential policies of the RoK, and gave them advice on the settlement of problems facing them./.