Vietnamese teenager wins gold medal at Asia Arts Festival
Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnamese representative Vu Huyen Dieu, also known as Bella Vu, bagged a gold medal in vocal music and a silver in piano at the ninth Asia Arts Festival which is getting underway in Singapore.
The 14-year-old girl completed her performance in piano’s Grade four to six, winning a silver medal on July 26, according to Radio the Voice of Vietnam (VOV).
The following day the Vietnamese teenager performed the song Bella Ciao in Italian with support given by her teacher-pianist Nguyen Long An, securing a gold medal.
The ninth Asia Arts Festival kicked off at the University Culture Center Theatre in Singapore on July 26 and is scheduled to last through to July 29.
This year the event attracted the participation of contestants from 17 countries and territories worldwide, such as the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Australia, Vietnam, and the hosts Singapore.
Bella Vu has taken part in the Asia Arts Festival several times and was awarded a silver medal in piano solo in 2015 and a silver medal in piano duet in 2016.
Bella Vu earlier beat over 60 global contestants to bring home the Miss Eco Teen International 2021 title at the grand finale of the pageant which was held in Egypt on December 21 last year./.
