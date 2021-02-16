Hotline: (024) 39411349
Vietnamese Tet Programme at Thang Long Imperial Citadel

A Vietnamese Tet (Lunar New Year) Programme with folk rituals and games took place at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel in Hanoi to celebrate the Year of the Buffalo.
VNA

  • Visitors experience Vietnamese Tet (Lunar New Year) festival atmosphere through folk games at Thang Long Imperial Citadel. (Photo: VNA)

  • For the Vietnamese people, Lunar New Year or simply Tet, is an important holiday. (Photo: VNA)

  • The Lunar New Year (Tet) has long been a key part of Vietnamese culture. The biggest and most important holiday of the year, Tet is an opportunity to honour the traditional values of the homeland. (Photo: VNA)

  • Visitors experience Vietnamese Tet (Lunar New Year) festival atmosphere through folk games. (Photo: VNA)

  • Tourists experience Vietnamese Tet (Lunar New Year) festival atmosphere through folk games. (Photo: VNA)

